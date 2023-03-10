Century Girls Basketball team wins in Semi-Finals

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Girls Class A

Century-65, WF Sheyenne-47

The Century Patriots are back in the Class-A Girls State Championship Basketball game for the 5th season in a row (the 2020 title was cancelled due to Covid-19). The Patriots beat West Fargo Sheyenne in the semi-final 65-47.

Century started controlling the game in the second half opening up a 20-point lead over the Mustangs.

The Patriots made 12 3-pointers and they made 24-steals.

Bergan Kinnebrew led the team with 17-points offensively, Logan Nissley scored 16 and Eden Fridley had 15.

Century will play the winner of the GF Red River vs. West Fargo game for the championship on Saturday. It’s the Patriots 10th trip to the title game in the last 13 years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.