Century Girls Basketball team wins in Semi-Finals

Super-A State Tournament
Super-A State Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Girls Class A

Century-65, WF Sheyenne-47

The Century Patriots are back in the Class-A Girls State Championship Basketball game for the 5th season in a row (the 2020 title was cancelled due to Covid-19). The Patriots beat West Fargo Sheyenne in the semi-final 65-47.

Century started controlling the game in the second half opening up a 20-point lead over the Mustangs.

The Patriots made 12 3-pointers and they made 24-steals.

Bergan Kinnebrew led the team with 17-points offensively, Logan Nissley scored 16 and Eden Fridley had 15.

Century will play the winner of the GF Red River vs. West Fargo game for the championship on Saturday. It’s the Patriots 10th trip to the title game in the last 13 years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Mary, Rustin and Randy Medewald
Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents
Amtrak train in Bismarck
Montana group pushing to bring back Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha route to service
Lelm, Smith
Mandan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for drugs, weapons charges
Tyler Treat
Man arrested in Williston police chase

Latest News

Super-A State Tournament
Thursday night games at Super-A
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/09/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/09/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/09/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/09/2023
6 PM Sportscast KMOT 03/09/23
6 PM Sportscast KMOT 03/09/23