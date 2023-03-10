Bismarck police officer on administrative leave during excessive force investigation

By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into an accusation that a Bismarck police officer used excessive force.

Bismarck police say they were called to 24th St. and E. Main Ave. Thursday. They say a 63-year-old man was standing in the middle of the street and they claim he walked away from the officer and later became aggressive as the officer ordered him to stop. Officers on the scene said excessive force may have been used to take the man into custody.

Bismarck police say the department immediately began an internal investigation. The ND BCI is conducting a separate investigation.

Bismarck police placed the officer on administrative leave as the investigations take place.

