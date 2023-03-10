Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has admitted to raping a minor.
Police arrested Clifford Parisien, 29, in Nov. 2022 after a 13-year-old reported a July incident between her and Parisien. The affidavit of probable cause reported phone messages revealed Parisien asked the victim to keep the incident a secret.
Friday, Parisien pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and promoting obscenity to a minor.
He has not yet been sentenced.
