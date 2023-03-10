2023 Boys Class B State Tournament bracket revealed, decades-long droughts end

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The final year of two-class basketball will feature a special tournament for some small towns.

The NDHSAA released the 2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament seeds Friday morning.

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan will make the co-op’s first trip to the ‘B’. Medina last reached the state tournament in 1981.

Warwick, the six-seeded team from Region 4, will make the trip for the first time since 1996. None of the team’s current players were alive to remember the Warriors’ trip.

Shiloh Christian is the only team of the eight from last year’s state tournament to reach this year’s ‘B.’

The Skyhawks have now won six-straight Region 5 titles, the longest active streak in the state.

Shiloh Christian is also one of five schools that will be moving up to Class A next year.

Central Cass, Thompson, Des Lacs-Burlington and Beulah will all join Shiloh in the middle class of boys basketball.

The Central Cass Squirrels’ girls basketball team won the state tournament last weekend. The boys team enters as the number one seed.

First round matchups are as follows:

1 p.m. #2 Shiloh Christian vs. Powers Lake/Burke Central

2:45 p.m. #3 Beulah vs. Medina-Pingree/Buchanan

6:30 p.m. #1 Central Cass vs. Warwick

8:15 p.m. #4 Thompson vs. #5 Des Lacs-Burlington

The tournament begins Thursday, March 16, at the Bismarck Event Center.

