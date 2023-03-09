Witness refuses to testify in accomplice to murder trial in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The trial for a man charged as an accomplice to murder in Minot took an unexpected turn Thursday, after one of the witnesses refused to take the stand.

The state called 27-year-old Michael Dennis II to testify as a witness against 30-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr.

Cooper faces a series of charges, including being an accomplice to murder, in the January 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in northwest Minot.

Dennis is currently serving 20 years for his role in Stephens’ death after striking a plea deal for his cooperation with the investigation, but prosecutors said his deal did not include testifying against Cooper.

Judge Gary Lee offered to let Dennis invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, but he still refused.

“I’m not no witness from nowhere. I told the state’s attorney what I was going to do if she brought me here. If she brought me here, that’s on her,” Dennis told Lee. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the court had still not decided what to do with his subpoena.

Testimony continues Friday morning, weather permitting. The case may be delayed to the afternoon, or to Monday, depending on how weather impacts the court system.

