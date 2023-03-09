WATCH: Out-of-control car careens on interstate; Wisconsin deputies revive driver

The driver was unconscious when they arrived, sheriff's deputies said. (Source: WISN/Wisconsin DOT/Broadcastify/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) - It was a scary scene on a Wisconsin highway.

A car was seen swerving across all lanes of traffic before eventually coming to a stop.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the driver had suffered an overdose and was unconscious, but they were able to revive her.

An out-of-control car was seen on Interstate 94 Tuesday morning in between 7 Mile Road and elm road in Racine County.

The car bounced off the median several times.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video showed the car crossing every lane, eventually coming to a stop with an unconscious driver inside.

The deputy described the driver as “one unconscious child.”

The driver was not a child, but a 25-year-old woman, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Good Samaritans approached the car to help the driver. They broke the window open with a shovel and pulled her unconscious body out.

Minutes later, deputies arrived at the scene.

“Deputy to dispatch, Narcan applied ... female party, unconscious, she does have a pulse,” a deputy said.

Deputies said they realized the woman was showing signs of a drug overdose. They gave her a second dose of Narcan.

“Second dose applied ... We have her back right now. She’s breathing,” a deputy said.

The woman later woke up.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, or OWI.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Bars
Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Storbeck pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Gackle man pleaded guilty in September combine death

Latest News

FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck...
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing
NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046.
NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046
FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Adidas wonders what to do with Yeezy shoes after Ye split
A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge,...
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone