Ward County leaders push state for support in expanding Hwy 52

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County Commissioners have moved forward with asking Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, to support efforts to expand a portion of Highway 52 they say is prone to accidents.

On Monday, Your News Leader first reported that the commissioners would be taking up the issue this week.

In a letter signed Tuesday, the commissioners cite the stretch of Highway 52 between Minot and Voltaire as in need of expansion.

In the letter, the commissioners said that plans and funding to add passing lanes in certain areas of the highway this year are not enough, and call on the state to complete an environmental study and commit funding for the stretch of the highway.

Four of the five commissioners signed the letter, and Commissioner Jason Olson, who was out of town Tuesday, is expected to sign off on it when he gets back, according to the county auditor’s office.

