United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot’s Alex King

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – He’s the king.

“Alex King, that is kind of how he performs for sure,” said Minot boys swim coach Jake Solper.

This Minot High senior is the state swimmer of the year.

“I was kind of shocked... there were at least two of the other guys who I think are better than I am,” said Alex King.

Along with his teammates, Alex added the Magicians’ sixth-straight state championship banner to the Minot walls.

“He’s going to be legendary for a lot of years in our program,” said Solper.

He’d never tell you how he did it.

“I hate talking about how good I am at stuff. I know how hard it is for other people to hear that, because I’ve had people talk about how good they are and I’ll hate it,” said Alex.

Instead, others can talk about it for him.

Alex has been a part of nine record-breaking swims in school, region and state history.

“Those younger guys look up to Alex as a real role model and someone who cares about them,” said Solper.

His secret is humility.

“Later on, I still wish I would have worked harder,” said Alex.

Others say it’s his intensity.

“As a coach, that type of intensity day in and day out isn’t something you can coach into an athlete, it has to be something they do for each other,” said Solper.

But above all, Alex is just a good person.

“I have a friend on every team, including some coaches,” said Alex.

Everyone knows his name.

“You can see Alex King talking with athletes from across the state, talking with coaches across the state, and what a good reflection on our program when one of our team leaders is out there being so positive,” said Solper.

He’s earned his crown.

Alex is still deciding on his future but says he would like to swim in college.

