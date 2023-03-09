Touchmark residents read at Centennial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - March is national reading month, a time to encourage children to open a book. Experts say reading 30 minutes a day is recommended for kids.

These kids are being schooled by their elders. Residents at Touchmark are reading classics like “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and the students love the lesson.

“Because I like to read,” said Nixon Brandenburg.

The event also gives them a better look at illustrations.

“We can see the pictures more better,” Brandenburg.

A lot of the Touchmark residents who volunteered used to be educators, and this gathering gives them the opportunity to continue their lifelong passion for reading.

“Well, I like to do stuff like this because it’s satisfying to me, and brings back good memories,” said Eileen Rouse.

The guest readers provide the kids with a new way to learn.

“Because I love to practice reading,” said Evelyn Bauer.

The volunteers hope to instill the love of reading in the kids.

“And they have a healthier self-image of themselves if they can do good in reading,” said Rouse.

Eileen Rouse wants students to understand books are a form of entertainment but also a treat.

The volunteers read to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. The whole school is having guest readers during the month of march and Touchmark residents will be coming back to read again.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.