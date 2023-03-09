BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Girls

WF Sheyenne-70, Legacy-57

Legacy could not overcome a fast start from Sheyenne in the first girls quarterfinal game at the Super-A State Basketball Tournament in Fargo. The Mustangs beat the Sabers 70-57.

The Mustangs are the top seed from the East, and they built a quick double figure lead. Sheyenne led the Sabers 43-26 at the half.

Peyton Breidenbach scored a team-high 17 points as four Mustangs ended in double-figures in the win. Brooklynn Felchle scored a game-high 19 pts for the Sabers.

Century-69, Fargo Davies-64

Century and Fargo Davies won their conference championship’s during the regular season, but they met on day one of the state tournament.

The Patriots opened up an early lead, but the Eagles made a big run. It was a very physical game but, in the end, Century prevailed 69-64.

Bergan Kinnebrew scored 15-points in the 2nd half, ended the game with 20 and she sealed the victory at the free throw line. Logan Nissley also scored 20-points for the Patriots.

The first Class-A Girls semi-final on Friday will be Century against WF Sheyenne.

