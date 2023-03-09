Sports Spotlight: Century’s Bergan Kinnebrew

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the going gets tough, the tough get going. It’s a pretty good way to describe this season for Century’s Bergan Kinnebrew.

Bergan is a senior guard for the Patriots. Some might say that for her, being good at the game is in her genes.

“Both of my parents grew up playing basketball and all of my siblings do too,” said Kinnebrew. “It’s kind of just in our family. My dad does it as his job, so it’s just always been around for us. He’s a basketball trainer for I’m Possible Training and so he trains kids throughout the world actually. He went to multiple conferences around the world and does that and trains me and my siblings and it’s a lot of fun.”

“Well, I actually played some amateur basketball and played in college against her dad, and he was a phenomenal player. Some of the things Bergan does you can definitely tell she’s trained hard and learned a lot from her parents. Her mom was a stellar player too,” said Nate Welstad, Century head coach.

Kinnebrew earned 1st-team All-State as a junior. In her senior season, she’s averaging nearly 21 points per game and making 40% from three. Bergan shares the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year award with teammate Logan Nissley. When Nissley missed time with an injury, Kinnebrew was counted on much more.

“I think Bergan just kind of accepted the fact that defenses are going to focus more on her when (Logan) isn’t in there and she didn’t back down from that challenge. Instead, she raised up and made a lot of plays. Everyone in the gym knew we were looking for her to make plays and take over at times and she accepted that role and really performed,” said Welstad.

“This year has gone by super-fast, so I’m thinking about the very first practice we had. I never thought we’d be coming to our last. I just really think that the confidence my coaches have in me has really helped me this season really improve as a player and as a teammate. My teammates have trust in me, and I have trust in them. It’s really been great this year,” said Kinnebrew.

Bergan will not be leaving basketball behind anytime soon. Her journey continues next season at the University of Mary.

“They’ve been reaching out to me since my freshman year, (Rick) Neumann has kind of always been talking to me throughout my high school career, he’s been coming to a lot of my games. Then I finally went this summer and visited there and toured and I really liked it and enjoyed it. I really like how he runs his program and I think it was really awesome, so I committed,” said Kinnebrew.

Kinnebrew and the Patriots open the Super-A against Fargo Davies on Thursday.

