Pride of Dakota showcases new product at the Capitol

By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capitol halls were filled with more than just legislators today. Vendors from Pride of Dakota set up booths to show off their local businesses in the state.

Products ranged from candles, waffles and coffee to homemade potholders. The organization is aimed to help people who want to grow or start their own business learn the tools of the trade.

“Unlimited support, resources so often we’re good at making good products but how do we get it to market? And if we get it to market what is the other information, we need to make sure is on the packaging. They are a great team of people to work with,” said owner of Pride Dairy Kriss Allard.

Pride of Dakota started in 1985 with 20 members. The organization now has over 500.

