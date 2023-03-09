North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists

Miss Basketball finalists
Miss Basketball finalists(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the day she found out she’s North Dakota’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the third season in a row, Century’s Logan Nissley is one of eight outstanding seniors to be named a finalist for the Miss Basketball Award. The University of Nebraska recruit is averaging over 21 points a game. Nissley is also in line to become a three-time first-team All-Stater.

Logan is the Co-West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, along with her teammate Bergan Kinnebrew. Bergan is a Miss Basketball finalist as well.

The third capital city player on the list is Shiloh Christian’s Hailey Quam. Hailey is also a two-time All-Stater in Class B.

Miss Basketball is voted on by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association, and it will be presented to the top senior on Saturday night.

Eight excellent players are on the finalists list:

  • Bergan Kinnebrew, Century: 21-ppg, 5-rpg, 2.2-apg, 2.2-stl
  • Logan Nissley, Century: 21.1-ppg, 7.8-rpg, 2.6-apg, 4-stl
  • Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian: 17.3-ppg, 8.3-rpg, 2-apg
  • Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg: 21.3-ppg, 10.9-rpg, 7.5-apg, 6.9-spg
  • Halle Crockett, Northern Cass: 32-ppg, 4.4-rpg, 2-apg
  • Miriley Simon, West Fargo: 22.3-ppg, 10.3-rpg, 2-apg, 1.4-stl, 1.9-blk
  • Decontee Smith, Central Cass: 19-ppg, 7.4-rpg, 2.3-apg, 3.5-stl
  • Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells: 18-ppg, 9-rpg, 2-apg, 3-blk

(ppg: points per game, rpg: rebounds per game, apg: assists per game, spg: steals per game, blk: blocks, stl: steals)

