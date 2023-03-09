Minot State’s Bowles gets surprise tribute after concert ahead of retirement

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A touching moment occurred Thursday night at a concert on the Minot State campus.

DeVera Bowles is retiring in May after nearly 30 years of teaching music.

The Minot State University Concert Choir had a performance at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

DeVera’s son Nathan, an MSU grad who sings with an opera company in New York state, flew in to perform the tenor solo.

At the end of the show, they called DeVera up on stage, along with some of her former students, to sing a special rendition of “What a Wonderful World” as a tribute to their teacher.

DeVera and son Nathan embraced afterwards.

Congrats to DeVera on a well-deserved retirement!

The Concert Choir will be continuing its spring concert tour Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck, Friday at Stanley High School, and Saturday at Assumption Abbey in Richardton.

