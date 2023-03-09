Mandan public elementary schools celebrate national school breakfast week

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - To make sure kids are nourished and ready to take on the day Mandan Public Elementary Schools are celebrating national school breakfast week with fun activities.

These students at Roosevelt had lunch with high school athletes and got the chance to learn about health and wellness. Jayden Weist is just one volunteer athlete that got to chat with them about the sports she plays and how she fuels herself with breakfast each day.

“It’s really cool because they all kinda look up to you. So just being around them and making their day with breakfast,” said Jayden Weist, MHS 11th grader.

If students come in for breakfast during the week, they can get fun prizes. The goal of the week is to educate all the students on how they can nourish their bodies with a good breakfast.

