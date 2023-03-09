Man arrested in Williston police chase

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man has been arrested and charged following a vehicle chase around Williston.

Police say 32-year-old Tyler Treat attempted to evade police during a traffic stop around 8:05 Thursday morning. Police say Treat drove west of town before changing direction, eventually crashing at the intersection of Highway 2 and 26th street west.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Treat was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center.

