Man arrested in Williston police chase
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man has been arrested and charged following a vehicle chase around Williston.
Police say 32-year-old Tyler Treat attempted to evade police during a traffic stop around 8:05 Thursday morning. Police say Treat drove west of town before changing direction, eventually crashing at the intersection of Highway 2 and 26th street west.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Treat was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
He is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center.
