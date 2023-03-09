Local business partners with the Great Plains Food Bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To serve locally grown and sourced food, the Great Plains Food Bank is partnering with a local business, Guardian Grains.

The food bank got funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Local Food Purchase Agreement program. The food bank will now be able to purchase six batches of pasta from Guardian Grains. The locally sourced packages provided 800 pounds of rotini pasta. This particular shape grabs the sauce well.

“This is a really great step for that because the Great Plains Food Bank reaches a lot of families in North Dakota so it’s really exciting for us,” said Deanna Lozensky, producer and owner of Guardian Grains.

Guardian Grains is located in South Prarie, just south of Minot. They have a website and ship nationwide. They also source their products in local shops around the state.

