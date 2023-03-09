Hydrologist explains potential for spring flooding based on MT snowpack

Winter snow
Winter snow(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowfall might have you itching for spring.

But when all the snowpack melts, the concern of flooding rises.

2011 was a year many will never forget.

“The morning that the water came into our area, it happened extremely quickly. We realized that we had to take action if we wanted to save our homes,” said Mandan resident Allison Hesford.

The snowy winter brings back less favorable memories for people like Hesford.

Her family home was completely flooded in 2011 when snow from Montana melted and came rushing down the Missouri and Yellowstone Rivers into Bismarck.

“I was there at the house. I woke up. It was a very beautiful day, I remember. And, within an hour the water had started to come in and overflow the roadways. It was a surreal and frightening feeling how quickly it came — and it stayed for over 80 days,” said Hesford.

The source of the flooding can be traced back all the way to the mountains of Montana.

“We tend to get runoff and snowmelt from the Missouri River in Montana as well as the Yellowstone River. As temperatures tend to rise during the warm season, we tend to get some of that melting that flows downstream and likely leads to rising and decreases in water levels,” said KFYR-TV Meteorologist Henry Blakes.

But Hydrologist Allen Schlag with the National Weather Service says there’s good news. While snowfall averages were higher than average in both 2011 and 2023, there was a slew of other conditions that created the perfect storm for flooding 12 years ago that aren’t present today.

This year, Schlag says conditions in Montana are 100 percent normal.

Meaning, we don’t have a reason for concern just yet.

“Right now, I don’t think this is in any way, shape or form comparable to 2011. In 2011, the Montana snowpack was probably 150 percent of normal. So, quite a bit more water. In 2011, the soils out there were probably a fair bit wetter than they are this year. So, we have a lot of things working in our favor this year to keep flood concerns at a minimum,” said Schlag.

The Garrison Dam plays a key role in flood potential.

As Montana snowpack melts, the Army Corps of Engineers releases water from the dam at a rate the state can handle.

However, 2011′s unpredictable conditions required a series of quick releases from the dam, resulting in the flood.

This year, the Corps of Engineers is working closely with the National Weather Service.

“The Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service — we’re in constant communication with expectations from each other,” said Schlag.

Being prepared is what helped Hesford and her family save their home.

Regardless of the lower potential for flooding, Schlag says it’s important to gear up your home for the possibility.

Schlag says that Mother Nature can be unpredictable.

While conditions are not pointing to flooding this spring, he says there’s always a possibility.

He says the best thing to do is prep your home so that the only thing you need to bring with you in the case of a flood, is yourself.

Missouri River Basin snowpack water content compared to recent high/low years
Missouri River Basin snowpack water content compared to recent high/low years(NOAA)
Montana snow water equivalent percentage of normal
Montana snow water equivalent percentage of normal(USDA, NRCS)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

