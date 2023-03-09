Former Valley City teacher and coach sentenced for luring minors

By NewsDakota
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) -A former teacher and coach for Valley City Public Schools has been given a 270-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to luring minors by computer.

The felony charges against 64-year-old Davy Zinke was reduced to a misdemeanor. He also faced a second charge of attempted solicitation of a minor. He was fined five-thousand dollars and ordered to register as a sex offender. He’ll be on probation for five years.

Zinke was charged in September of 2022 after a high school student told police that she and Zinke had been exchanging messages on snapchat for nearly 900 days, when she was 14. Numerous pictures showed Zinke exposing himself. He was sentenced March 9th in the Barnes County Courthouse.

