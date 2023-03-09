Disney parks’ fan-favorite Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic...
The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney fans know there’s nothing better than enjoying an ice-cold sweet treat during a hot day at the parks.

But soon, you won’t have to wait for your next visit to Disney, because the famous Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores.

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.

Dole has announced that Dole Whip will soon be sold in stores nationwide.

The dairy-free frozen treat will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango and strawberry.

Look for it in your local freezer aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Bars
Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Storbeck pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Gackle man pleaded guilty in September combine death

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP
Lelm, Smith
Mandan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for drugs, weapons charges
Peter Starostecki and his kids Sadie, center, and Jo Jo, pose behind their car with the vanity...
Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates
Maggie Watkins, left, seen with Monica Harris, Shearin's girlfriend, said it's been two weeks...
Mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation in Puerto Rico
Vapes
Bismarck Public Schools helps students quit vaping