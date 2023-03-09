Changes to ND Constitution? Maybe not

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might soon be harder to amend the North Dakota Constitution.

North Dakota’s Constitution can be changed when voters approve ballot measures – most recently, it happened when term limits passed in November. But some lawmakers believe the process allows outside money to affect the state’s elections.

That’s why Senator Janne Myrdal introduced SCR 4013, which requires all petitions and measures to be limited to a single subject and requires all constitutional initiated measures to be voted on twice, once in the June election, and once in the general election in November.

“The Constitution should be under stricter and harder conditions than just changing the Century Code,” said Senator Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

Those opposed to the resolution say it doesn’t address the issue of out-of-state money, it makes it harder for citizens to petition new ballot measures, and ultimately, that it would sow distrust in the Legislature. SCR 4013 passed out of committee by a vote of 9-2.

The House Government and Veterans Affairs committee passed another resolution – HCR 3031 – that addresses this topic from a different angle. That passed the committee by a vote of 7-3.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Bars
Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Term limits graphic
ND lawmakers introduce resolution to change term limits measure passed by voters

Latest News

Winter snow
Hydrologist explains potential for spring flooding based on MT snowpack
Mary, Rustin and Randy Medewald
Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents
Super-A State Tournament
Super-A State Basketball Tournament
Emerald ash borer (FILE)
Emerald Ash Borers near ND borders