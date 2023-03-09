Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to 2022 shooting death

Police say an investigation led them to believe Williams killed Sebastian.
Police say an investigation led them to believe Williams killed Sebastian.(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to murder on Wednesday. Police say 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian on October 4.

Police say an investigation led them to believe Williams killed Sebastian.

They claim they found Williams under the influence of drugs and took him into custody on October 5 on a parole violation. Williams had been released from prison in mid-2022 on parole for charges in a 2016 shooting incident.

Williams also pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Bars
Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Storbeck pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Gackle man pleaded guilty in September combine death

Latest News

Lelm, Smith
Mandan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for drugs, weapons charges
Vapes
Bismarck Public Schools helps students quit vaping
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/08/2023
KMOT First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/08/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/08/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - - Sportscast 3/08/2023