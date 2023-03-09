Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to 2022 shooting death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to murder on Wednesday. Police say 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian on October 4.

Police say an investigation led them to believe Williams killed Sebastian.

They claim they found Williams under the influence of drugs and took him into custody on October 5 on a parole violation. Williams had been released from prison in mid-2022 on parole for charges in a 2016 shooting incident.

Williams also pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He faces life in prison if convicted.

