Work continues on McKenzie County’s new Ag Expo building

McKenzie County's new Ag Expo groundbreaking
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County’s new fairgrounds facility is on track to open in time for the county fair this summer.

Ag Expo Director Chris Kubal gave county commissioners an update Tuesday, saying they are less than 100 days from opening their gates to the public. He added that most regional 4-H groups had toured the building and were excited to see it completed.

“With the excitement, I think our exhibits are going to go way high, which is super exciting,” said Kubal.

County commissioners approved funding Tuesday for several pieces of equipment, including more bleachers, panels and a point-of-sale system.

The McKenzie County Fair is scheduled for June 14-17.

