Williston Basin School District announces changes next year for Garden Valley, Round Prairie Elementaries

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Basin School Superintendent Richard Faidley has announced changes are coming to two rural elementary schools next year.

Round Prairie, which currently holds less than 30 students, is being turned into a center for teaching English Language Learners (ELL). Those students will be bussed from their original school to Round Prairie for two hours of intensive English instruction before being bussed back for lunch. Faidley says he hopes the facility can become a model across the state for helping students.

“I think it’s a fabulous use of this school facility and we look forward to providing these services. They are long overdue,” said Faidley.

Faidley said the district has more than 400 ELL students across all their schools.

Members of the school board questioned Faidley for more details, such as what would happen if the weather made travel to or from Round Prairie impossible. He said more details will be released to the public by the end of the school year.

Garden Valley, meanwhile, will be expanded to add 3rd and 4th-grade students next year. Faidley said this will help alleviate classroom sizes.

