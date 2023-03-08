Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company shut down from making robocalls
Robocall company shut down from making calls in North Dakota
Snow piles on the sides of the road in Bismarck
North Dakota residents struggle to find more room for snow piles
ND Picnic in AZ
North Dakotans appreciate winter from afar with Arizona picnic
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Bobby Hintz sentenced
Menoken man sentenced to 8 years for rape

Latest News

A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March...
Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee with disability
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter
Paulette Nelson, Minot Public Library
Nelson continues support for Minot Public Library even after retirement
Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least...
Officials: Planes collide over Florida lake, at least 1 dead