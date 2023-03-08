Oil and gas has massive economic impact in ND

Oil wells in ND
Oil wells in ND(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State University researchers have determined the economic impact the oil and gas industry has on the state of North Dakota. Spoiler alert: it’s significant.

Based on data from 2021, oil and gas makes up about 30% of the gross state product and 29% of the state’s gross business volume. And oil and gas taxes contribute $3.8 billion to state and local government revenues.

“We don’t have anywhere close to another industry in this state that generates that type of tax revenue for North Dakota. And as the governor mentioned, that enables this state to have opportunities for investment that few other states enjoy,” said Dean Bangsund, a research scientist for NDSU.

The oil and gas industry employs almost 50,000 people in North Dakota. That works out to about $3.9 billion per year in wages, salaries, and employment benefits.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company shut down from making robocalls
Robocall company shut down from making calls in North Dakota
Snow piles on the sides of the road in Bismarck
North Dakota residents struggle to find more room for snow piles
ND Picnic in AZ
North Dakotans appreciate winter from afar with Arizona picnic
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Bobby Hintz sentenced
Menoken man sentenced to 8 years for rape

Latest News

Paulette Nelson, Minot Public Library
Nelson continues support for Minot Public Library even after retirement
minot hockey
Minot High seniors reflect on third-place finish at girls hockey state
Oil well in the snow
North Dakota’s oil and gas tax has benefit to education
snow forecast
Evening Weather 3/7/23: More snow on the way for Thursday and Saturday
backs
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer