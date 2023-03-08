Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – concrete barn in Kidder County

KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1915, a North Dakota farmer built a concrete barn. He died decades later, but the barn still stood.

Cliff Naylor has the story from Kidder County in 1998, as part of his “Off the Beaten Path” series.

As Cliff told us in his story, the advent of the automobile soon made horse-powered transportation obsolete, which was one of the reasons the barn was never finished.

Interestingly, if you drove a car in North Dakota at the turn of the century, you probably built the car yourself or it was manufactured in the state!

At one time there were 45 different types of automobiles produced in North Dakota. The tiny towns of Grafton, Carrington, Dunseith, Milnor, and cities like Fargo and Jamestown all had businesses that manufactured horseless carriages. None of the vehicles were called Fords or Chevys.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.