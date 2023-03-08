North Dakota’s oil and gas tax has benefit to education

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The energy sector continues to be at the forefront of North Dakota’s economy. About half of the state’s revenue in taxes comes from the oil and gas industry, according to a recent study. Many different agencies benefit from energy taxes.

The oil and gas industries are major financial forces in North Dakota as they create lots of jobs and most importantly, revenue for the state.

“About 50% of the state’s revenue in taxes is from the oil and gas industry. We are blessed with this great resource, and we continue to build it out,” said Kathy Neset, owner and president of Neset.

It is estimated that $3.8 billion is generated in revenue from the state’s gas and oil tax. The revenue collected by the state is then used for different programs and agencies. One of the major areas subsidized is education. There are two constitutional funds that the money goes into which are the common schools trust fund and the foundation aid stabilization fund for education.

“The earnings from the common school trust fund and the foundation aid dollars are transferred to the general fund specifically to help fund K-12 education, which has allowed the state to really increase the level of funding that is provided to the local school districts from the state to help with education funding,” said Brent Bogar, senior consultant at AE2S.

The state is currently funding nearly $10,000 for each North Dakota student. If the oil industry were eliminated, experts say the economic impacts on North Dakota would be devastating.

“The effect of stopping that, whether that’s through regulation or some other means, would be catastrophic to the state of North Dakota,” said Neset.

Agencies based on economic studies, the oil and gas industry will continue to be a major player in the state’s budgeting process.

North Dakota is the number three oil-producing state in the nation.

