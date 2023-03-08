North Dakota sees more than 9% increase in available jobs in a month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s job openings increased by more than 9% last month.

The state Labor Market Information Center says there are currently more than 17,000 open positions statewide.

The majority of those jobs are in the healthcare, farming, and transportation industries.

Williams County reported the highest increase in job openings, with Cass County reporting the least.

The report also showed job openings are at more than 12% less than this time last year, when nearly 25,000 jobs were available.

