Nelson continues support for Minot Public Library even after retirement

Paulette Nelson had worked at Minot Public Library for 41 years before retiring three years ago. But her retired life hasn’t stopped her from coming back to volunteer at the library garage.

Pam Carswell, now a teen librarian, had worked with Paulette for seven years.

”She will sort like a tornado and goes through books upon books,” said Pam.

Paulette is part of the library’s friends group. They have book sales once a month to raise money for the library for expenses not in the regular budget.

”I just thought it was a way of giving back to the library after all those years of them giving to us,” said Paulette.

In her years as a children’s librarian, Paulette hosted story time and other enrichment on the calendar for a few days each week.

Scott Timothy, who worked with Paulette during the children’s activities, said he’s had to clean glitter, glue and paint, just to name a few.

”Always had something going for the kids so, she kept me busy,” said Scott.

Pam said Paulette was and still is a major contributor to the maker space, like the time Pam needed a new 3D printer.

”Oh my goodness. If I ask, it is seconded. She’s the first to second any motion made,” said Pam.

Pam said she appreciated how much Paulette looked out for her during major life changes.

”She was just an awesome person to work with,” said Scott.

Lucky for them, they still get to see this champion for literacy and book lovers.

Paulette said the reason she comes back is also because the library feels like home.

Friends of the Minot Public Library are having their next book sale on March 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

