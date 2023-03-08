Minot High seniors reflect on third-place finish at girls hockey state

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot High Majettes defeated the Legacy-Bismarck High co-op on Saturday to win third place at the NDHSAA girls hockey state tournament.

Hockey teams can opt to pull their goalie off the ice and add an extra skater to score a goal when losing late in a game.

Minot pulled their goalie with a three-goal lead, allowing the team’s six seniors to spend eight final seconds on the ice together.

“It was really wholesome for us. That last time being together with one another was awesome, it was great to play with everybody one more time,” said Kinsey Fjeld, a senior.

Jillian Ackerman, a junior, left the net and skated to the bench when the Majettes drew a faceoff on Legacy/BHS’ side of the ice in the closing seconds.

“It meant a lot, all of us have grown up together so it just meant that was our last eight seconds together and we wanted to make it our best and make it together,” said Taylyn Cope, a senior.

Taylyn is signed to play NCAA Division III hockey at Concordia College next year.

Payton Lang will join Minot alumni Paige Ackerman and Abby Tallman on the Minot State women’s hockey team in the fall.

“I’m pumped, I’m extremely excited. I get to play with one of my good friends, so it’ll be fun next year,” said Payton.

Goaltender Jillian Ackerman played the most games out of any other goalie in the state.

Jillian ranked second in goals against average among starters and will be a senior next year.

Brynn Hanson will be a sophomore next year despite leading the team in assists and finishing second in goals.

The Majettes’ third-place finish is the best since the 2020 tournament.

