Man in custody in stabbing of female in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) -One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Williston late Tuesday night.

Williston police say they responded to a domestic dispute at 11:32 PM on the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue West.

Officers found a female victim with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect in the stabbing, 22-year-old Justin Savidge, was at the scene and placed into custody. Police say an investigation is underway.

