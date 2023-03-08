Man in custody in stabbing of female in Williston
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) -One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Williston late Tuesday night.
Williston police say they responded to a domestic dispute at 11:32 PM on the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue West.
Officers found a female victim with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.
The suspect in the stabbing, 22-year-old Justin Savidge, was at the scene and placed into custody. Police say an investigation is underway.
