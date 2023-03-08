Logan Nissley: Gatorade Player of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century’s Logan Nissley has been selected, once again, as North Dakota’s Gatorade Player of the Year in girls basketball. It’s the third time she’s been selected for this award.

The Patriots standout has signed a letter of intent to play college basketball for the University of Nebraska.

The following is the news release:

CHICAGO (March 8, 2023) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Logan Nissley of Bismarck Century High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Nissley is the third Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Bismarck Century High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Nissley as North Dakota’s best high school girls basketball player. Nissley joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Kiki Rice (2021-22, Sidwell Friends School, Washington, D.C.), Paige Bueckers (2019-20, Hopkins High School, Minn.), Nneka Ogwumike (2007-08, CyFair High School, Texas), and Candace Parker (2003-04 & 2002-03, Naperville Central High School, Ill.).

At the time of her selection, the 6-foot junior guard had led the Patriots (18-2) to the Class A state tournament, averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 2.6 assists per game through 20 contests. The two-time returning Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year, she’s ranked No. 91 in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN. A 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game regional nominee, she is also a two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year in volleyball.

Nissley volunteers her time locally as a peer-to-peer mentor in addition to donating her time on behalf of a local church youth group and youth basketball camps. “Logan is the best player in the state by a long way,” said Bismarck Century High School head coach Bill Shetler. “We have had a lot of super talented girls in the state over the last few years, but none of them have the total impact on the game the way Logan does. She’s on a different level.”

Nissley has maintained a 4.02 weighted GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at the University of Nebraska this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Three-time winner Nissley joins recent Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Players of the Year Abby Duchscherer (2019-20, Kindred High School) and Lauren Ware (2018-19, Century High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Being a Gatorade Player of the Year means paying it forward for the next generation. Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every Player of the Year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.

