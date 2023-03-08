Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A vote on whether to approve the transferral of a liquor license in Minot has led to some debate over the city’s liquor laws and a review of the city’s licensing process.

Jon Lakoduk announced after the turn of the year that he would be closing his two brick-and-mortar bars, Saul’s and Dad’s.

In late January, Lakoduk then announced a partnership with the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot as the center’s exclusive alcohol supplier.

However, at Monday’s City Council meeting, Police Chief John Klug said that the transfer was denied because the way it was written, the proposed transfer made it sound like they would be selling alcohol out of a closet, and the process of trying to get the transfer approved was rushed.

“The type of license that he’s transferring is a retail liquor license. It doesn’t come with the exceptions that some of the others like the restaurant, they have the food sales, there are exceptions in state law, and in our ordinances that cover that,” said Klug.

Lakoduk had a chance to address the council as well, and disagreed with some of the chief’s findings.

He contended that the alcohol would be sold out of a bar and cooler next to the bar, and that they would do everything to make sure it ran safely.

“That is our expertise, that is my profession. I will handle that in a secure, safe manner that promotes celebrations and not something that turns into, for lack of a better term, a frat party,” said Lakoduk.

Lakoduk said for an upcoming event that’s already booked on March 11, he’ll have to borrow a license in order to legally serve.

City leadership will be taking another look at the city’s laws moving forward.

