Gackle man pleaded guilty in September combine death

GACKLE, N.D. (KFYR) - A Gackle man pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent homicide on Tuesday. Authorities say 42-year-old Ryan Storbeck was intoxicated while driving a combine when he ran over 57-year-old South African farmhand Johannes Steenberg back in September.

On September 6, a Stutsman County Sherriff’s deputy responded to a 911 call of someone being run over by a combine. Authorities report Steenberg was standing next to a grain cart when the combine, driven by Storbeck, came around the cart and struck him.

Storbeck originally told Sheriff’s deputies that he hadn’t been drinking that day, but authorities say he later admitted to having alcohol. Storbeck’s blood alcohol was 0.11% at 8:30 p.m. and 0.09% around 9 p.m. The legal limit in the state is 0.08%.

Storbeck also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and false reports to law enforcement. He could serve up to five years in prison for the negligent homicide charge.

