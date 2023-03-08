Deadline approaching for Minot Community Impact nominations

Minot
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Area Chamber EDC will be accepting Community Impact nominations for businesses, non-profits and individuals who go above and beyond.

They’re offering an award to four categories: a business or non-profit, a small business award, an individual leadership and lastly, an outstanding military person award.

“To make a big impact on the community, you don’t have to be the biggest organization in the world, and that’s what makes Minot so special, I think, is it’s made up of individuals who care a lot about the rest of the people,” said Tim Olson, outreach specialist.

They are accepting nominees now until 4 p.m. Friday, March 10.

Winners will receive awards at the Grand Hotel on Monday, March 27.

Governor Burgum will be one of the speakers.

You can submit nominations on the Chamber website.

