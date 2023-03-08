Bill for adverse vaccine data heard in ND Senate committee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could soon be more data available about adverse vaccine events in North Dakota. Lawmakers are considering House Bill 1207, a bill that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to publish data about adverse vaccine events.

There’s a national database, called Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, which does the same thing. But what’s being proposed would be specific to North Dakota. Representative Dick Anderson, who sponsored the bill, says he believes this would increase the public’s trust in vaccines.

“I just know, from the people I visit, they’ve lost a lot of faith in vaccinations. And I know, sometime down the road, we’re going to need it again. And it’d be nice for people to cooperate and not question it so much,” said Representative Dick Anderson, R-Willow City.

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi took a neutral position on the bill, but he said a program like this might cause confusion since adverse vaccine events could be double counted in North Dakota’s database and the national VAERS database. He says one alternative to this bill would be making the link to VAERS more visible on the state’s website.

The bill already passed the House. Next, it’ll be heard by the Senate.

