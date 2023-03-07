Ward County leaders to push for state support to expand Highway 52

Highway 52 proposals(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County has the fourth highest amount of non-fatal car crashes in the state, according to North Dakota’s 2021 Vision Zero stats. That’s why county leaders will be seeking support from Governor Burgum to expand a stretch of one of our state’s highways.

According to the state DOT, the stretch of Highway 52 between Minot and Velva is reported to have the most crashes between 2019 to 2021 in Ward County.

County Commission Chair John Fjeldahl said they have already bid for passing lanes to be built this year on Highway 52.

He said the issue will come up at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We have on the agenda to adopt a resolution and bring it towards the governor’s office asking for support and funding for the request of the study and the four-laning of the section of highway,” said Fjeldahl.

The resolution is for an environmental study on the project.

Fjeldahl said expanding the highway to four lanes would be safer for trucks and other drivers, especially during bad weather.

He said it would also support the increased traffic that has steadily grown over the 15 years.

