South Dakota teacher facing charges, accused of being sexually involved with a student

Shanna Ries is a Lisbon, N.D. native and has been teaching Language Arts to Henry middle and high school students.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Police say a teacher in the Henry School District has been arrested, accused of being sexually involved with a 16-year-old student.

Police say 41-year-old Shanna Ries was arrested Sunday for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 18 and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

Police say the school district has been notified of the charges against Ries and that additional charges are pending.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

