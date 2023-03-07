Progress continues on Minot Public Schools expansions

Minot Public Schools construction update
Minot Public Schools construction update(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Work continues on the major expansion plan for Minot Public Schools.

The district is renovating the Magic City Campus and progress is being made on the new grades 9-12 high school on North Hill.

The walls for the science remodel and the new gym at Magic City Campus are in progress.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said both revamped high schools will house up to 1,200 students each.

“Huge thank you to the voters that came on and approved this bond issue on December 7 of ‘21. We’re moving great guns, lots of activity going on,” said Vollmer.

Central Campus will become the third middle school in town.

Vollmer said if students want to transfer, it will have to be approved by the district.

The Magic City Campus renovations should be done by the fall, with the new high school ready to open the following fall.

