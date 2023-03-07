Options for filling Splonskowski’s commission seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck City Commissioner and Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski resigned at the Burleigh County Commission meeting Monday night. That leaves an open seat and many options for the City Commission to take on filling that spot.

A special election can be held, they can appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term which ends in 2024, or it can be a four-commissioner group until the next election.

Splonskowski cited potential conflicts with the City Commission excluded him from votes in last week’s meeting. He says he foresees the exclusion increasing and he believes this would lead him to become ineffective as a commissioner and county auditor.

“Due to these circumstances, I have determined through long discussions, thought and prayer that I will be able to better serve the people of both Bismarck and all of Burleigh County if I resign my position as Bismarck city commissioner,” said Splonskowski.

The city is expected to discuss what option they will take in the March 14 meeting.

