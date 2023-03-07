ND Senate passes bill on hunting and fishing license for North Dakota National Guard Members

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are a National Guard member serving in North Dakota and you are not a resident of the state, you will now be able to get a hunting and fishing license at a resident rate.

The Senate passed House Bill 1134 which will allow non-resident National Guard members to be granted in-state hunting and fishing privileges at a resident rate.

“This would give parody of our members of the National Guard with other armed forces granted this privilege while deployed in North Dakota,” said Senator Todd Beard, R-Williston.

The bill will now go to Governor Burgum’s desk to be signed.

