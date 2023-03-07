ND Game and Fish hoping to increase wildlife habitats

Spring wildlife in ND
Spring wildlife in ND(Courtesy: Mike Anderson)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Winter can be rough for some people, as well as some animals.

Kevin Kading, private lands coordinator with North Dakota Game and Fish, said agricultural producers should think about cultivating grassland for wildlife so those animals can rebound from the winter.

Kading said birds and other animals need a place for nesting and to be able to raise their young.

“A lot of our other birds that aren’t here right now that have migrated themself that are on their way up as we speak, they’re relying on that habitat to be here in the spring when they start showing up,” said Kading.

Kading said there are more programs than ever for landowners to develop wildlife habitats.

Here is a list of some different organizations:

  • Private Land Open Sportsman Program
  • North Dakota Meadowlark Initiative
  • Red River Basin Wildlife Quality Program
  • USDA CRP Conservation Reserve Program

