Menoken man sentenced to 8 years for rape

Bobby Hintz sentenced
Bobby Hintz sentenced(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge has sentenced a Menoken man to eight years in prison for raping a 17-year-old while she was intoxicated.

Prosecutors say Bobby Hintz has pleaded guilty to two such rapes, dating back to 2020. He will get 643 days credit for time served.

Previous Coverage: Menoken man who pleaded guilty to rape in Burleigh County to see 7 years behind bars

Previous Coverage: Man out on bond for rape in Morton County now accused of raping minor in Burleigh County

Previous Coverage: Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape

