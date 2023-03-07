Menoken man sentenced to 8 years for rape

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge has sentenced a Menoken man to eight years in prison for raping a 17-year-old while she was intoxicated.

Prosecutors say Bobby Hintz has pleaded guilty to two such rapes, dating back to 2020. He will get 643 days credit for time served.

