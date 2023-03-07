Meet the new Bismarck Public Schools board member

Amanda Peterson
Amanda Peterson(Amanda Peterson)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the recent resignation of Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck Public School Board, Amanda Peterson was appointed to fill her spot. Peterson works for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. She is a former educator at Bismarck High.

Peterson took the oath of office to officially join the board Friday. Monday evening was the first time she was seated with the board. Peterson will hold the role until the next school board election.

“I’m just excited that there is resolution to this process. It’s been a journey for sure. From campaign to appointment, but I’m ready to move forward and look forward to serving the students and teachers of Bismarck and I’m just really excited to continue to learn and to lend my expertise for this board,” said Amanda Peterson, school board member.

She will be serving through June 2024. After that time she will decide if she would like to run for another term.

The board also covered budget enhancements for the 2023-2024 school year during the meeting.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck School Board appoints Amanda Peterson

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND lawmakers consider front license plate requirements bill
Fire generic
Believed arsonist attempts to burn down Adams County deputy sheriff’s residence
celebration
Capital City Ice Chips Synchronized Skating Team crowned national champions
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
New Gateway to Science Center
New Gateway to Science center opens in Bismarck

Latest News

Highway 52 proposals
Ward County leaders to push for state support to expand Highway 52
Deer hunting in ND
ND Senate passes bill on hunting and fishing license for North Dakota National Guard Members
Water skiing
ND Senate passes a bill requiring people who water ski to wear a new type of safety device
Snow piles on the sides of the road in Bismarck
North Dakota residents struggle to find more room for snow piles