Meet the new Bismarck Public Schools board member

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the recent resignation of Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck Public School Board, Amanda Peterson was appointed to fill her spot. Peterson works for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. She is a former educator at Bismarck High.

Peterson took the oath of office to officially join the board Friday. Monday evening was the first time she was seated with the board. Peterson will hold the role until the next school board election.

“I’m just excited that there is resolution to this process. It’s been a journey for sure. From campaign to appointment, but I’m ready to move forward and look forward to serving the students and teachers of Bismarck and I’m just really excited to continue to learn and to lend my expertise for this board,” said Amanda Peterson, school board member.

She will be serving through June 2024. After that time she will decide if she would like to run for another term.

The board also covered budget enhancements for the 2023-2024 school year during the meeting.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck School Board appoints Amanda Peterson

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.