Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mark Splonskowski resigned from his role on the Bismarck City Commission Monday night.

Splonskowski delivered his resignation at the Burleigh County Commission Meeting amid discussion over potential conflicts of interest with his newly elected position as Burleigh County Auditor. Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews says Splonskowski acknowledged there might be more opportunities for conflict between the rules and responsibilities of the two positions than he was originally aware of.

“Over the course of the last several weeks, the question of an incompatibility between the positions of Burleigh County Auditor and Bismarck City Commissioner have been discussed,” Splonskowski said on Monday night. “This is something that I believed could be worked out since I could not find major conflicts before or during the campaign and election. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case. We have recently received two opinions, one written and one verbal, stating that there are major conflicts between the two positions.”

Splonskowski was elected Burleigh County Auditor in November 2022. At a February Burleigh County Commission Meeting, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer presented her opinion that the two positions were not compatible.

The resignation is effective March 23.

