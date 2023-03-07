Department of Health and Human Services offices close Tuesday due to gas leak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to a gas leak, the West Central Health and Human Services Center, along with several other businesses in the Prairie Hills Plaza at 1237 W. Divide Ave., in Bismarck, closed March 7 around noon.

The Department of Health and Human Services plans to reopen as usual March 8. They notified any clients affected. Services provided directly to clients were not affected by the closure.

