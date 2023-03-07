Department of Health and Human Services offices close Tuesday due to gas leak

Gas leak at Health and Human Services
Gas leak at Health and Human Services(KFYR)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to a gas leak, the West Central Health and Human Services Center, along with several other businesses in the Prairie Hills Plaza at 1237 W. Divide Ave., in Bismarck, closed March 7 around noon.

The Department of Health and Human Services plans to reopen as usual March 8. They notified any clients affected. Services provided directly to clients were not affected by the closure.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company shut down from making robocalls
Robocall company shut down from making calls in North Dakota
Snow piles on the sides of the road in Bismarck
North Dakota residents struggle to find more room for snow piles
ND Picnic in AZ
North Dakotans appreciate winter from afar with Arizona picnic
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Bobby Hintz sentenced
Menoken man sentenced to 8 years for rape

Latest News

Participants working to complete the 60,000-piece puzzle in Oakes
Piecing together community fun through a giant puzzle in Oakes
Proposed route for Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline in Burleigh County.
Burleigh County Commission approves pipeline safety ordinance
Splonskowski resigned Monday evening.
Options for filling Splonskowski’s commission seat
Produced water spill in Mountrail County
380 barrels of produced water spilled