Burleigh County Commission approves pipeline safety ordinance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Burleigh County Commission unanimously approved a pipeline health and safety ordinance on Monday evening. The ordinance is aimed at creating safety for residents around the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline which is slated to be constructed five miles north of Bismarck.

The safety ordinance would require companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit an emergency plan to local officials in case of a leak or disaster. The commission is also considering another ordinance that would set requirements for how close a pipeline could be to schools, homes and animal feedlots.

“I don’t think we should wait on acting on this ordinance. We could sit and wait for a while for something else to happen. I don’t think we need to wait. I don’t think we should wait. I think we need to get this before the PSC gets too far down the trail,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will host four public hearings regarding the route of the pipeline. The first one will be held at the North Dakota Heritage Center at 8:30 a.m. on March 14.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.