Burleigh County Commission approves pipeline safety ordinance

Proposed route for Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline in Burleigh County.
Proposed route for Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline in Burleigh County.(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Burleigh County Commission unanimously approved a pipeline health and safety ordinance on Monday evening. The ordinance is aimed at creating safety for residents around the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline which is slated to be constructed five miles north of Bismarck.

The safety ordinance would require companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit an emergency plan to local officials in case of a leak or disaster. The commission is also considering another ordinance that would set requirements for how close a pipeline could be to schools, homes and animal feedlots.

“I don’t think we should wait on acting on this ordinance. We could sit and wait for a while for something else to happen. I don’t think we need to wait. I don’t think we should wait. I think we need to get this before the PSC gets too far down the trail,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will host four public hearings regarding the route of the pipeline. The first one will be held at the North Dakota Heritage Center at 8:30 a.m. on March 14.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company shut down from making robocalls
Robocall company shut down from making calls in North Dakota
Snow piles on the sides of the road in Bismarck
North Dakota residents struggle to find more room for snow piles
ND Picnic in AZ
North Dakotans appreciate winter from afar with Arizona picnic
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Mark Splonskowski resigns from Bismarck City Commission
Bobby Hintz sentenced
Menoken man sentenced to 8 years for rape

Latest News

Splonskowski resigned Monday evening.
Options for filling Splonskowski’s commission seat
Produced water spill in Mountrail County
380 barrels of produced water spilled
water
ND Senate passes a bill requiring people who water ski to wear a new type of safety device
hunting
ND Senate passes bill on hunting and fishing license for North Dakota National Guard Members