Robocall company shut down from making calls in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley has shut down a company from making robocalls to North Dakotans.

The shutdown is aimed at John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears, the owners of Texas-based Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC, as well as Rising Eagle Capital Group-Cayman.

The company was responsible for making millions of robocalls to North Dakota residents in 2019 and 2020, including to those listed on the Do Not Call Registry.

A lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office showed the company made a variety of scams involving extended car warranties and health care services, among others.

Wrigley said his office is continuing to pursue similar judgments against other companies making robocalls.

“These solicitations are illegal, and we are pleased to have taken these particular actors out of the robocall game, making them accountable and giving our residents some much welcomed relief,” Attorney General Drew Wrigley said.

