North Dakotans appreciate winter from afar with Arizona picnic

ND Picnic in AZ
ND Picnic in AZ(Courtesy: ND Community Foundation)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (KFYR) – While much of North Dakota was shoveling out of yet another significant snowstorm Sunday, thousands of North Dakotans in Arizona were getting together in 70-degree weather for an outdoor picnic.

The North Dakota Community Foundation’s annual Picnic in Arizona always opens with the organizers announcing the weather in Bismarck from the stage. Director of Communications Christi Stonecipher says that always gets a good laugh and some cheers from the crowd.

Weather is one of many things to bond over. She says she saw many reunions and reconnections made at Sunday’s picnic.

“You have a pretty unique background if you’ve grown up in North Dakota. And it’s pretty special. We think it’s one of the things that separates us from the rest. So, we love to do these kinds of things that help people reconnect, with each other, with their home state,” Stonecipher said.

The picnic is meant for anyone with North Dakota ties who lives either permanently or part-time in Arizona.

Photos courtesy: ND Community Foundation

